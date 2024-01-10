Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Nokei’ Oldman

Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Nokei’ Oldman- Nokei’ makes everyone’s day better with his smile and his contagious laughter. He has the kindest heart and always jumps in to help anyone in need. You can always count on Nokei’ in any situation to be respectful, helpful, and kind. Nokei’ puts forth his best efforts in everything he does and has made so much growth this year. He is a true joy to have at Aspen Early Learning Center!

