Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics.

Aquila Stelzner is Apen Early Learning Center’s Student of the Week. Aquila has the kindest heart. She goes out of her way to include her peers in all activities. She is kind and thoughtful and makes sure no one feels left out. She continues to try hard in academics and is learning and growing everyday! She is the light of our day with her kind words and happy demeanor.