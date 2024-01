Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Alexa Andres is an absolute rockstar. She is a kind friend who is always willing to help out others. She is a hard worker. She is determined to succeed in all aspects; from being a skilled runner and climber on the playground to drawing the most detailed pictures in the classroom. Alexa is patient and can follow directions well to complete tasks.