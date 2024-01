Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Our student of the week is Aarna Patel! Aarna is in 3rd grade and was nominated by her teacher, Shannon Pollard. Mrs. Pollard says

” Aarna is focused and determined! She tries her best in every subject. She also works well with everyone in the classroom.”

