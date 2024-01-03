Ashanti Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man last seen in Riverton

UPDATE: From the Riverton Police Department Facebook page: “The Ashanti Alert for 75-year-old John Seaman has been canceled as the individual has been located. Thank you.”

(Riverton, WY) – At 12:27 AM on January 3, an Ashanti Alert was issued for 75-year-old John Seaman, who was last seen on foot in Riverton around 1:30 PM on January 2.

John is 5’11”, 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and he suffers from dementia (no pictures are available of John as of this writing).

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the subject, call the Riverton Police at 307-856-4891 or call 911.

An Ashanti alert, also known as a CLEAR alert, originates from the The Ashanti Alert Act, and is “named in honor of Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old woman who was abducted and killed in Virginia in 2017, the law establishes a voluntary nationwide communication network to aid in the search and recovery of missing persons over the age of 17 who fall outside the scope of America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alerts and Silver Alerts.”

“Ashanti Alerts provide for rapid dissemination of information to law enforcement agencies, media, and the public about adults who have been reported missing, along with suspect information in cases of suspected abduction.”