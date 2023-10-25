Arapahoe Schools breaks ground on the new athletic complex

(Arapahoe, WY) – “This is the beginning of the new era on the Wind River Reservation,” said Fremont County School District 38 Superintendant Curtis Mayer.

Arapahoe Schools on Wednesday morning broke ground on a new athletic complex that will feature a track, football field, soccer field, and basketball courts next to the high school.

All students and staff members made the short bus ride over and saw the groundbreaking ceremony. Before the moment, a prayer was said to bless the land and the students.

Mayer gave thanks to many people for their help and hard work to get to this point of the process.

The school board has seen changes in who was a part of it. However, one thing that carried through was the will to make the complex happen.

“We are finally able to make it accomplished after eight years,” said Mayer. “It’s an amazing step forward.”

He said it’s coming out of COVID, “We haven’t had a lot of victories on the Reservation.”

The opportunities the area will provide are a victory for everyone. The track and field along with the basketball courts will be open to the community.

The school always co-opted with St. Stephens for any athletics that included football, basketball, and track and field. Students were transported to St. Stephens to compete in athletics. That will no longer be by next fall, which is the expected completion of the complex.

The Falcons are a sanctioned WHSAA school but do not have any athletics under their name. While the middle school has a football team, Arapahoe Schools will be able to compete under the school name.

Fremont County School District 38 Superintendant Curtis Mayer’s speech:

“It is with extreme gratitude and anticipation that I welcome all of you here this morning. Today is a momentous day for Arapahoe Schools and the Arapahoe Community. It all started with a conversation nearly 10 years ago with the Fremont County School District 38 Board of Trustees on the ability to give our students and community their own Track and Field Complex and through love and determination it has finally come to fruition. The Board of Trustees, both past and present wanted to give our students the ability to compete and learn at the highest level possible. This facility will allow all of our students to flourish both physically and mentally. The state of the art complex will feature an artificial turf football and soccer field, an 8 lane track, high jump and long jump pits, shot and discus rings as well as bleachers, press box, restrooms and concession stand. An outside basketball court will finish off the grandeur of the complex.

“On behalf of our students and staff, we would like to thank a multitude of people for their continuous generosity and their commitment to investing in what students can and should be. This new facility will reflect a student body and community – past, present, and future – of the values and stature that they themselves hold. The complex will reflect the strength and determination of the Arapaho Culture and People as well as its student and staff population.

“I would like to thank our Board of Trustees – Chairman Pat Moss, Vice-Chairwoman Leslie Spoonhunter, Clerk/Treasurer Leo Hanway II, Madam Trustee Rebecca Bell, and Mister Trustee Lionel Bell. Your hard work and dedication to our students and staff are unmatched and your continuous want and need to provide the highest level of service to the students.

“I would like to thank former board members Charlene Gambler Brown, Little Raven Oldman, Howard Brown, Mike Redman, and Malcolm Bowers for beginning this long and tedious process and having the vision of the project that will continue your legacy for generations to come.

“I would like to thank former Superintendent Roy Brown for his leadership throughout this process and for helping guide and lead the development of this facility over the past many years.

“Marty Kenison, our Facilities Director, for his tireless work day in and day out not only on this project but for all of our district facilities in his creation of one of the most beautiful campuses in the State of Wyoming.

“I would like to thank Wade, Jeremy, and Robert from Alexander Excavation who will be tasked with the job of creating the vision of the district to develop this amazing complex that will last the test of time.

“Colleen Nelson with Nelson Architects has spent countless hours taking the ideas of the district and creating the plans that will be the cornerstone of this project.

“And last but not least, I would like to thank all of our students, staff, and stakeholders. Even though you may not be able to see it, you are an integral part of all of this. You are the reason that we have spent countless hours developing and planning for this day. Your work ethic and dedication to education is what drives us each and every one of us up here today. This is for all of you and I know you will make us all proud for years to come.”