More

    Arapaho Charter High School remembered those affected by Indian Boarding Schools on Friday

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    h/t Nicole Biltoft

    (Arapahoe, WY) – Arapaho Charter High School spent Friday remembering those affected by Indian Boarding Schools ahead of today, September 30, which is recognized as the National Day of Remembrance.

    “Every single Indigenous American has either been a Survivor, a Survivor’s Child, a Survivor’s grandchild or all three. EVERY SINGLE ONE…,” shared Nicole Biltoft, of Fremont County School District #38.

    “The students wore tee shirts, made art projects, and participated in the weekly Friday School Celebration, where they remembered the survivors and celebrated that they are still here, taking pride in their culture and growing in strength together. The students even set a Friday Attendance Record today! Go, WARRIORS!!!”

    Advertisement
    h/t Nicole Biltoft
    h/t Nicole Biltoft
    h/t Nicole Biltoft
    h/t Nicole Biltoft
    h/t Nicole Biltoft
    h/t Nicole Biltoft
    h/t Nicole Biltoft
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.