Arapaho Charter High School remembered those affected by Indian Boarding Schools on Friday

(Arapahoe, WY) – Arapaho Charter High School spent Friday remembering those affected by Indian Boarding Schools ahead of today, September 30, which is recognized as the National Day of Remembrance.

“Every single Indigenous American has either been a Survivor, a Survivor’s Child, a Survivor’s grandchild or all three. EVERY SINGLE ONE…,” shared Nicole Biltoft, of Fremont County School District #38.

“The students wore tee shirts, made art projects, and participated in the weekly Friday School Celebration, where they remembered the survivors and celebrated that they are still here, taking pride in their culture and growing in strength together. The students even set a Friday Attendance Record today! Go, WARRIORS!!!”

h/t Nicole Biltoft