Approvals and more came before the Commissioners on Jan. 23

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened on Tuesday, Jan. 23, for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The Commission accepted the bid from Amazon in the amount of $2,176.39 from Emergency Management for the ARPA-funded project to replace medical supplies within the mass casualty response trailers.

Resolution No. 2024-03 was approved, “Adoption of the Fremont County/Municipal/Tribal Emergency Operations Plan”.

The final retainage amount of $108,763.86 was approved for Alexander Excavation, Inc. for the Riverview Cutoff Widening and Overlay Project.

A letter of support for S.2274 was approved, a bill introduced by Senator John Barrasso to designate the facility of the United States Postal Service, located at 112 Wyoming Street, Shoshoni, WY, honoring Dessie Bebout.

The Commission approved Absaroka Ranch’s request to apply to the town of Dubois for a catering permit for an event at the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center on March 9, 2024.

The contract between Fremont County and JR Project Management LLC was approved from January 23, 2024, through January 22, 2025, with LATC funding for an amount not to exceed $45,000.

Resolution No. 2024-4, “FY 2023-2024 Budget Amendment No. 3” was approved for a budget transfer to the Riverton Rescue as a match for a feasibility study.

The Board accepted the petition to amend a publicly dedicated road to a private road within Painted Hills Corrective Re-Subdivision Lots 6-11, 16, 17 & 21, set a 45-day public comment period and appointed Steve Baumann as viewer in the matter.

The meeting can be watched here.

