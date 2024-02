(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that Thursday, February 1 continues the streak of patchy, morning fog making way for mostly sunny skies, and tonight will be partly cloudy again as well.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that dry conditions today may transition into some precipitation to the west starting tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 20’s.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR