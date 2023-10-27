Alma’s spooky podcast and haunted tour set for this weekend

(Riverton, WY)- Prepare for a spine-tingling adventure with Alma’s Podcast as he prepares for his Haunted Tour! Tomorrow, on October 28th, don’t miss the chance to join the Riverton Haunted History Tour. This eerie excursion promises a hair-raising exploration of the town’s ghostly past. Sign up for the tour at RivertonDowntowners.org and get ready for a night of spooky stories and haunted history.

But that’s not all! Keep an eye out for upcoming dates in November and December, when Alma’s Haunted Tours will be offering special haunted holiday tours. As an extra treat, here’s a thrilling secret: those who join the Haunted Tour on October 28th at 6 PM near 307 Financial in the parking lot Studio 402 downtown will receive a spook-tacular discount for admission to the Studio 402 Haunted House. Payment options for the Haunted Tour include Venmo, online booking, or cash at the event. This ghoulish adventure is suitable for all ages, making it a fantastic, family-friendly experience that kids will enjoy. Don’t miss out on these unforgettable journeys into the supernatural this season!

Riverton Haunted History Downtown Walking Tour

Next Tours:

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

$10 per person

Meet in the parking lot next to 307 Financial Oct 28th.