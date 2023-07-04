Alcova Marina fire reported morning of July 4; Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeks information

(Casper, WY) – A structure fire was reported in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 4, and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking public information, according to a report from Oil City News.

“Anyone who has video and/or photos of the building fire before emergency personnel arrived on scene at about 5:20–5:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 is encouraged to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 307-235-9282,” the report states. “Callers are asked to leave a message with their full name and phone number for an investigator to contact, the sheriff’s office said in an announcement.”

The post goes on to say that Alcova Marina Independence Day celebrations are still on, albeit with some restricted areas.

The Main entrance on the West side of the Marina is closed and the entrance on the East side of the Marina (lake side) is closed to the public.

The hills on the North and the South side of the Marina are closed to the public

To access tonight’s activities at the Marina, visitors will need to use the north entrance.

“Please do not cross into the established law enforcement perimeter. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Read the full Oil City post here, and the initial Oil City report with photos here.