“Airplanes and big trucks” – Wings n’ Wheels draws crowds at Central Wyoming Regional Airport

(Riverton, WY) Riverton’s airport was bustling with activity at the Wings n’ Wheels Fly-In, Airshow, and Car Show last weekend.

This year‘s Wings n’ Wheels was held at Central Wyoming Regional Airport, an event that has traditionally been hosted in Lander. The event will now alternate between both Riverton and Lander.

Kyle Butterfield, President of the Wyoming Airports Coalition and Riverton City Administrator, said that he was excited to have hosted Wings ‘N Wheels in Riverton this year.

“I think it’s great,” Butterfield said. “We’re grateful for the partnership that we have with Lander to do this alternative each year. What a fun thing…the kids are enjoying it; I think adults are enjoying it, too. Who doesn’t like airplanes and big trucks?”

“The airshow is amazing,” added Riverton City Council member and pilot Dean Peranteaux, who said that the last time Riverton held an airshow was “about ten years ago, in 2013,” he said. “So to do it again and alternate years with Lander is great. It lets us pull some resources together so we can put on a great airshow every year. We appreciate everyone coming out!” h/t Carol Harper

Wings ‘n Wheels morning events included tethered balloon rides and a pancake breakfast served up by Riverton Kiwanis. Civil Air Patrol cadets presented the Colors, and recognition was given to active, reserve, and retired military, as well as MIA and veterans, Airport Rescue Fire Fighters, local police, fire, EMS, and Life Flight. h/t Carol Harper

Throughout the day, sign-ups and registrations were open for a kids coloring contest, Show-N-Tell airplane pass and review flights, a drawing for two round-trip tickets on SkyWest Airlines, a Life Flight membership drive, and the EAA Young Eagle Introductory Flight registrations that took place on Sunday.

h/t Carol Harper

Events and activities included an Ultra-Light Aircraft flour bombings competition, ARFF Demonstration, an RC airplane/helicopter demonstration by the Wyoming Modelers Park Association (WYMOPA), an Airplane flight “Show-N-Tell” demonstration, AT & Texan Warbird flight demonstration and departure, and a car show and “Parade On Wheels”.

For more information and more photos, visit the Wings n’ Wheels Riverton Facebook page. h/t Carol Harper