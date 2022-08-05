AgLife: Fair kids – Down Time

#aglife is a County 10 series, brought to you by Bailey’s Pit Stop Travel Centers, that pulls the curtain back on farm and ranch life in Fremont County.

The time between events takes up most of the day at the Fremont County Fair. Local 4H and FFA exhibitors will show their livestock for a few minutes in the ring, but spend the rest of the week feeding, watering, grooming, and caring for their livestock. Judge McKenna Carnahan of Big Piney had all eyes on her during a round of the sheep show. Maintaining eye contact with the judge while controlling your animal is one of the keys to success in showmanship. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Spending this time productively, while still having a little fun is a key to success for any youngster, or young adult at the fair.

In previous generations, water fights at the livestock washing area were a common activity on hot days, while a friendly fist fight in the evening hours was a common occurrence, especially between Riverton and Lander area fair participants. Those days of fisticuffs are largely gone today, with a fight being a very rare occurrence.

The cell phone has taken some of the socializing out of the fair, as many exhibitors in their off show, or off duty hours are glued to their handheld electronic devices just as they often are at home and at school. Charmayne Dewey took a break from the fair with an energy drink and her cellphone, a standard relaxation technique for middle school and high school students at the Fremont County Fair. Charmayne will be a senior this fall at Shoshoni High School.{h/t Randy Tucker}

There remains a lot of socializing, especially for students from isolated areas who don’t have friends close by and only see many of them during the school year. Tyne Cain of Tri Valley 4H gave swine superintendent Wendell Vonkrosigk a thank you card. Vonkrosigk has dedicated decades to the swine show, serving as superintendent last 10 years.{h/t Randy Tucker}

As the exhibitors grow up from early 4H to senior showmanship in 4H and FFA their social interests grow as well, with many of them easy to spot sitting together at the rodeos and other evening events. Dubois head basketball coach Kyle Miller and his 16-month-old daughter Milo enjoyed the livestock exhibits at the fair. Miller, a honey producer as well as a coach brought a couple of vehicles to Riverton for servicing and used the time to tour the fair. He was an active fair participant as a student in the 1990s.{h/t Randy Tucker}

Fair kids today do the same things their parents and grandparents did decades ago, but they have more outlets and better methods of communication than previous generations.

Still, socializing remains a huge part of the fair.