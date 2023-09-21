Activate10: Wind River Athletics Hay Drive Fundraiser

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Pavillion, WY) – The Wind River Athletics is seeking donations of one to two (or more) bales of hay for a total of three semi-truck loads.

“We are looking to get 30 round bales and 80 large square bales,” the post says. “This hay will be sold and the proceeds will go to Wind River Athletic General Fund. This fund will help buy equipment and offset other expenses in the athletic department.”

Those wishing to donate bales of hay should fill out the form on this page, and return it to Dee Harrison, assistant principal and athletic director.

Those looking to buy hay should also contact Harrison by emailing dh[email protected] or calling (307) 856-7970 ext 247.

“We depend on the generosity of the surrounding community to provide the best opportunities and equipment for our children.”

Donations should be delivered to the high school parking lot on Sept. 30 at 8 a.m.

All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. FCSD#6 will send you a letter for your tax-deductible donation. Please provide your legal name and address on the form to return with your donation.

For questions or further information, please contact Harrison at the phone number and email listed above.