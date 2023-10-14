Activate10: Special Olympics Riverton fundraiser underway

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Special Olympics Riverton is currently selling popcorn to raise funds for their programming. The fundraiser ends on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 5 p.m.

The popcorn can be purchased from an athlete or online here. The popcorn purchased online is shipped directly to you, so you do not have to be in Riverton to participate in the fundraiser. 50 percent of each purchase benefits this fundraiser.

“Our team of over 50 athletes relies on donations to cover training costs, competition fees, uniforms, and travel expenses,” the fundraiser page says. h/t Special Olympics Riverton

In full disclosure, County 10’s Amanda Fehring is on the Special Olympics Riverton Management Team.