Activate10: Shoe giveaway for school-aged children happening today

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Foundations for Nations has teamed up with Sole Mission to provide free shoes for school-aged children. The giveaway is happening today, July 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at 620 E. Monroe. Details are on the flyer below!