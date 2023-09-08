Activate10: Riverton firefighters plan to ‘Fill the Boot’ for MDA on September 9

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – On Saturday, September 9, the Riverton Fire Department (RFD) is holding its annual Fill the Boot program to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

RFD is currently planning to collect donations at Smith’s, Sutherlands, and Murdoch’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.

The funds raised by more than 339,000 International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) members and their affiliates across the country go towards MDA’s mission for scientific and clinical research and care for families living with muscular dystrophy, ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), and related neuromuscular diseases.

Online donations, which may be made at mda.org/ftb will continue as fire fighters take to the streets in communities across the country with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers, and other passersby to support the mission.

The partnership between MDA and IAFF spans 69 years, beginning in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA as its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found. To date, fire fighters nationwide have raised $690 million over nearly seven decades. The funds raised by IAFF have led to breakthroughs in research and many FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases, in addition to access to treatments and care from day one, and through newborn screening and other advocacy efforts.