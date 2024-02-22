More

    #Activate10: Jimmy Drake Memorial Fundraiser happening Feb. 24

    (Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Elks and Fremont County Cornhole have teamed up for the Jimmy Drake Memorial Fundraiser happening on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m.

    Registration is $50 per team, and proceeds will benefit Jimmy’s family. A spaghetti dinner will follow the cornhole tournament – $10 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under).

    h/t Riverton Elks

