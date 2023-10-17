Activate10: Fundraiser underway for Riverton family who lost their home in a fire

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – A fundraiser has been started for the Ellison family, who lost everything to a house fire early Sunday morning.

The family made it out of the house. However, they lost pets and their belongings.

“They would never ask for a hand out,” the fundraiser page says. “It’s something that is unbelievable and will be extremely hard to come through.”

Donations can be made online here or cash and checks can be dropped off at Java Java.

Amber Ellison said, “From the bottom of our hearts, the Ellison family thanks everyone in our community for the outpouring of love and support. There’s no way to thank everybody enough through this hard time.”

She asks everyone to check their smoke detectors. “It’s the only thing that saved our lives.”

“This is something you would never imagine would happen to your family.”