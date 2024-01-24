Activate10: Dubois PTA 3-on-3 raising funds for students

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Dubois, WY) – The Dubois PTA is hosting a Co-ed 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament beginning on March 23 to raise money for their student scholarship fund.

There are divisions for youth from 18 down to six years old and adult divisions from 19 and up. The cost is $150 per team, and it will be held at 701 N First Street.

Register online here.

For more information, call (307) 840-1265 or email [email protected].