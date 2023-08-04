Activate10: Dubois 3-on-3 basketball fundraiser for student scholarship fund happening August 11 & 12

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Dubois, WY) – The Dubois PTA is hosting a Co-ed 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on August 11 & 12 to raise money for their student scholarship fund.

Registration closes Wednesday, August 9. There are divisions for youth from 18 down to six years old and adults 19 and up. The cost is $150 per team. Register online here or use the form shared below.

Games begin at 9 am on August 11 at 701 N First Street.