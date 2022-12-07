Activate10: Christmas Basket giveaway happening Tuesday

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Foundations for Nations has announced a Christmas Basket giveaway on Tuesday, December 13 at 4 pm. They have Christmas dinner, snacks and other food to giveaway.

The giveaway is happening at 620 E. Monroe in Riverton. Those planning to have more than one family in their vehicle are asked to contact Marissa at (307) 438-3448 beforehand.