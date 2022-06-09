Activate10: 2022 Riverton Search and Rescue fundraiser needs auction items

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – The 2nd annual Get Lost Banquet is planned for August 27th at the Fremont Center starting at 5 pm.

This fundraiser event supports RSAR, an all volunteer group, and helps pay for things like equipment and training.

They are currently in need of auction item donations to help with their fundraising.

Tickets are also on sale for $35 each. Corporate tables are also available for $1,000 for up to 8 people – they come with special service and a gift.

If you are interested in donating items or purchasing tickets/tables, please message the RSAR Facebook page or contact Shenah Bartlett at 307-709-5415.