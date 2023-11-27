Accident/motorist assist calls kept FCSO busy over Thanksgiving weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – Accompanying the winter storm that made its way through the state over the holiday weekend, were 12 vehicle-involved calls for accidents and motorist assists that occurred in Fremont County from Thanksgiving day through Sunday, November 26, according to the November 27 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) call log.

There were three motorist assist calls in the report, including: a vehicle stuck in the road on Rosewood Ave. in Lander on 11/23; two vehicles that slid off of Highway 26 in Riverton on 11/25; and a vehicle that got stuck on Lysite Moneta Road in Moneta on 11/25 after their GPS told them to leave Highway 20/26 and go that route.

In terms of accidents and wrecks, there were seven calls in the report, including: a vehicle that slid off the road on N 2nd Street in Lander on 11/24; a vehicle that slid off the road and into a fence after hitting patch of ice on Burma Road in Riverton on 11/26; a vehicle collision on Webbwood Road in Riverton on 11/26; a vehicle in a ditch on Golden Willow Road in Lander on 11/26; a truck that hit a fence and left scene on Gardens North Drive in Riverton on 11/26 (driver later cited); a one vehicle rollover on Highway 789 in Riverton on 11/24; and a vehicle that went off the road on N 8th Street West in Riverton on 11/24.

There were also two “vehicle vs animal” calls on Highways 26 and 789, both of which resulted in significant vehicle damage.

No serious injuries were reported in any of the mentioned calls.