(Fremont County, WY) – Highs across the 10 range from 54 degrees in Dubois to 66 degrees in Shoshoni, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“A stubborn upper level low will bring another day of scattered showers and t-storms; mainly over northern Wyoming and Sweetwater County. A drying trend will begin Monday; with mainly dry weather returning for Tuesday.”

Below are the rain totals through 6 pm yesterday, October 1.

h/t NWSR