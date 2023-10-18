A new Fremont County team enters the football rankings

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media football poll has changed. Dubois and Wind River, as expected, remain in their respective top five’s. After a scrappy win over previously #4 Buffalo, for the first time this year Riverton is ranked.

The Dubois Rams held forth in 1A 6-Man. The Rams have a little winning streak going and will be playing their fourth team that has been ranked this season in Burlington who is third. Last season, the Rams defeated Burlington in the regular season but fell in the post-season semi-finals. County 10 will have coverage of the game this Saturday on YouTube and Facebook.

Wind River stayed at number two this week in Class 1A 9-Man. The Doggers from Lingle Ft. Laramie jumped the Cougars to number one after defeating Pine Bluffs last week. Wind River had more first-place votes, however Lingle-Ft. Laramie had more overall vote points, giving them the leap to the number one team in 9-Man. Wind River will conclude its season against Rocky Mountain. Pine Bluffs is third followed by Big Piney and Southeast

In class 3A, the Wolverines pulled off an upset against, at the time fourth-ranked, Buffalo. With that win it was all but guaranteed that the 3A rankings were going to shake-up. The top three stayed the same, however Riverton entered at number four and pushing the Bison to number five. Star Valley, Powell, and Cody are atop the 3A ranks respectively.

You can get the full breakdown of the rankings by clicking here.