A mostly sunny Valentine’s Day in the 10; scattered snow showers, cloudy conditions likely tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – February 14, Valentine’s Day will be mostly sunny according to County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson, with tonight looking to have increasing clouds.

Thickening cloud coverage will continue into tomorrow, Lipson added, moving in ahead of an approaching Canadian cold front that may bring scattered snow showers by mid afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Riverton is calling for light snow across western and northern portions of the state today as well, which should increase tonight into tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens. h/t NWSR