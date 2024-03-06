A letter of resignation, liquor license renewals, and more came before the Commissioners on March 5

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting yesterday, March 5. Below is a recap.

The Commission accepted the bid from Sweetwater Aire for a portion of the ARPA-funded Youth Camp Remodel Project in the amount of $31,875.00.

The interagency agreement between the State of Wyoming, Office of the Secretary of State and Fremont County Clerk’s Office in regards to the responsibilities of the County regarding the acceptable use of the State’s electronic poll book was approved.

A letter of support to Secretary of Transportation was approved supporting the Wyoming Wind River Corridor Resilience Study for FY 2024 Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE).

Resolution No. 2024-10, FY 2023-24 Budget Amendment No. 6 was approved for budget transfers.

A letter of resignation from Normandy Rose on the Solid Waste Disposal District Board was accepted.

Liquor license renewals were approved for the 2024-25 year for the following businesses: 3 Spear Ranch, Ansaroka Ranch LLC, Atlantic City Mercantile, B&K Shoreline Stop, Boysen Marina & Campground, Brooks Lake Lodge, The Canteen, Crooked Creek Guest Ranch, Frank’s Butcher Shop & Liquor, The Kinnear Stor, Lava Mountain Lodge, Lazy L&B Ranch, The Line Shack, Midvale Station, Miners Grubstake, PMS Fireworks & More, Rezride Roadhouse, The Rock Shop Inn, Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, Split Rock Bar & Cafe, Triangle C Ranch, and Wind River Hotel & Casino.

Transportation Superintendent was requested to look into steps for a temporary alternative for the Hillcrest Strategic Planning Process.

County Planning was approved to increase their copy fee from 25 cents to one dollar to stay in line with the county’s fee schedule.

Highland Meadows, lots 5A & 5B replat, was approved, which changes the lot lines between the two lots. As recommended by the Fremont County Planning Commission.

Heritage Hills Subdivision, lots 16 & 17 replat, was approved, which combines two lots into a single lot. As recommended by the Fremont County Planning Commission.

You can watch the entire Commissioners’ meeting here.