(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be a bit cooler than yesterday, with showers and thunderstorms scattered about most of the County.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s today, with things a bit warmer in Shoshoni at 90 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 50’s for most, with Shoshoni and Dubois the outliers at 61 and 48 degrees.

The rest of the week will see increasing temperatures with decreasing chances of storms.