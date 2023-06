(Riverton, WY) – The 90th annual Wyoming State Fireman’s Convention/Competition is happening June 15 – 17 at the Riverton Fire Drill Field located at 990 College View Drive.

The public is invited to attend the competition at the drill field to watch the five different speed trials. They begin at 11 am on Thursday, noon on Friday, and 11 am on Saturday.

Bleachers have been set up for spectators at the drill field.

