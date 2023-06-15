9 local organizations received Wyoming Arts Council Community Support Grants

The Wyoming Arts Council announced today, June 15 that 135 organizations received a total of $904,268.00 in grant funding from the Fiscal Year 2024 Community Support Grant program.

Of those 135 organizations, nine of them are local:

Arapaho Ranch Field Station – $9,351

Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival – $5,382

Central Wyoming College – $4,728

Fremont County Library System – $818

Fremont County Pioneer Association – $3,998

Lander Art Center – $5,689

Maker Space 307 – $8,154

Wind River Valley Arts Guild – $1,601

Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company – $6,227

The Community Support Grant is a competitive grant program open to 501(c)(3) organizations or government agencies, including tribal governments, universities or community colleges, and school districts. The grant offers operating and/or project support for qualified organizations that provide services to their community through the arts. Applicants may also apply for funding for arts learning activities.

Grant funding was available for programs and services that take place between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. An organization was eligible to receive up to $10,000 in operating and/or project support and up to $5,000 in arts learning support for a total of up to $15,000 in grant funding.

Grant applications are reviewed by a panel of community members and partners in the arts. This year’s panelists are: Andrew Schneider (Director of Operations – Wyoming Arts Alliance), Ari Kamil (Executive Director – Lander Arts Center), Dr. Ashlea Espinal (Curatorial Assistant – Whitney Western Art Museum), Barbara McNab (Curator of Exhibitions – The Brinton Museum), Danny Knight (Assistant Curator of Education – National Museum of Wildlife Art), Jeremy Crews (Community Arts Organizer – Riverton), Lucas Fralick (Program Coordinator – Wyoming Humanities Council), Maggie Unterseher (District Librarian- Weston County School District), Dr. Mark Bergman (Director of Strings and Orchestral Studies – Sheridan College), Mark Salinas (Board Member of the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures), Dr. Sarita Keller (Artmobile Educator – University of Wyoming), Dr. Tiger Robison (Assistant Professor, Elementary and Early Childhood Music Education – University of Wyoming). The panelists’ recommendations are sent to the Wyoming Arts Council Board for approval.

A complete list of grants awarded, listed alphabetically by organization name, is available on the Wyoming Arts Council website, https://wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-grant/community-support-grant-fy18/.