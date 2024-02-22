More

    8 Riverton Search and Rescue members recently became certified Wilderness First Responders

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    h/t Riverton SAR

    (Riverton, WY) – Eight members of the Riverton Search and Rescue team recently became certified Wilderness First Responders through Wounded Bear Medicine.

    This intensive course equips individuals with essential skills necessary for providing care in rural emergencies. The course trains them in both the classroom and in the field.

    h/t Riverton SAR

    From left to right: Shenah Bartlett, instructor Anthony Stevens, Jake Nation, Brock Roberts, Brandon Sekely, Matt Good, Don Hall, Bryce Roberts, Bobby LaMar, and instructor KC Bess.

    Advertisement

    This type of training for Riverton Search and Rescue wouldn’t be possible without their annual fundraising banquet, which helps pay for not only training but also necessary equipment. The annual event takes place each August. This year, it is happening on August 24. More details will be released by County 10 as we get closer.

    If you want more photos of their WFR adventure, click here.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.