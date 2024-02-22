8 Riverton Search and Rescue members recently became certified Wilderness First Responders

(Riverton, WY) – Eight members of the Riverton Search and Rescue team recently became certified Wilderness First Responders through Wounded Bear Medicine.

This intensive course equips individuals with essential skills necessary for providing care in rural emergencies. The course trains them in both the classroom and in the field. h/t Riverton SAR

From left to right: Shenah Bartlett, instructor Anthony Stevens, Jake Nation, Brock Roberts, Brandon Sekely, Matt Good, Don Hall, Bryce Roberts, Bobby LaMar, and instructor KC Bess.

This type of training for Riverton Search and Rescue wouldn’t be possible without their annual fundraising banquet, which helps pay for not only training but also necessary equipment. The annual event takes place each August. This year, it is happening on August 24. More details will be released by County 10 as we get closer.

