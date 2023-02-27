4A/3A West Regional basketball tournaments are set

(Fremont County, WY) – The regional brackets for the 4A and 3A West are set up for this Thursday. Lander and Riverton will look to qualify for state this week beginning on Thursday. Riverton will play in Afton at Star Valley High School. Lander will head back to Bridger Valley to play in Mountain View.

Action will tip off Thursday at 9 a.m. With tournaments being double elimination; it takes two wins to qualify for the state tournament the following week. County 10 will have coverage of the regional tournaments on multiple platforms. Stay tuned on how to stream each team.

The Lady Wolverines went winless in quad-play placing them as the four seed in the 4A Northwest will take on Green River who won their quad in the first round of the regional tournament. John Gabrielsen will have the call live on svimedia.com/watch-live. The Lady Wolverines have been looking for a state tournament appearance since 2015. Depending on Thursday’s results, the Lady Wolverines will either see Rock Springs or Evanston in the second round, in a potential semi-final or elimination game. Cody is undefeated for another season and looks to be the favorite to win their third straight regional championship.

4A Girls West Regional Tournament (h/t WHSAA)

The Riverton boys have been the 4A State consolation champions the last two seasons and will look to go back to the state tournament and make a run for the 4A title. Before all of that can happen, Riverton will start in Afton at the regional game at 12 p.m. against Green River. The Wolverines have played in eight of the last eleven regional championships. Riverton earned the number-one seed from the 4A Northwest. With a win or loss in the first round, they could face Jackson or Rock Springs in the second round. Rock Springs split the season series against the Wolverines. Riverton and Jackson went into overtime in their lone matchup of the season. The 4A boys regional is anyone for the taking. 4A Boys West Regional Tournament

Lander Valley will head back down to Bridger Valley this time in Mountain View for the 3A West Regional tournament. The Lady Tigers will see themselves as a four-seed this year and will take on Powell in the first round of the state tournament. The Lady Tigers have made it to the last four state tournaments and are looking for their first state appearance under head coach Melinda Cox. The Lady Tigers showed sparks throughout the season and even concluded the year winning two of their last three games. Even last weekend against Lyman. They saw a big second quarter that could carry over into the regional tournament. Lyman, Mountain View, and Pinedale will be the teams to look for as far as a favorite in the 3A West. Mountain View despite a 20-2 record is the third seed in the southwest because their two losses come against Pinedale and Lyman. Lovell is a team no one can overlook, and neither is Powell with a strong upper-class group. 3A Girls West Regional Tournament

To say there is a clear favorite in the 3A boys class is just simply incorrect. The 3A West is about as wide open as it gets for Wyoming high school basketball. Lander, after missing out on state last season, will look to make a return to the dance. However, they see a path that includes a first-round match-up against Lovell in which they went to overtime in their one and only game of the season. After that, it will not get any easier. Worland swept everyone in the west, the team was able to keep pace with them as the Lander boys did until the fourth quarter when Worland pulled away in the end. Mountain View even though they have an under .500 record were in a lot of games this year including giving Lander overtime once, Powell needing a buzzer-beater to defeat the Buffaloes, and giving Lyman a tough game in the end. If you are going to pick a team, good luck. County 10 will have coverage of the 3A West regional tournament on the NFHS Network, and on KOVE 1330 A.M. 107.7 F.M. and streaming audio online at County10.com 3A Boys West Regional Tournament (h/t WHSAA)