40 Days for Life closing rally happening Saturday

(Lander, WY) – On September 27, the 40 Days for Life campaign returned to Lander

with 40 days of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigils and community outreach.

“We know 40 Days for Life has made a difference here,” said campaign coordinator Lisa Sheehan. “Our volunteers have made extraordinary sacrifices to pray, fast, stand vigil on the SW corner of 2nd and Main Street and help educate our community about the truth regarding abortion. We have received a mostly positive response and gratitude from our local community for this prayer vigil and the witness to the sacredness of preborn humans and their basic human right to life!”

Here are just a few results of the worldwide campaigns:

o Over 23,700 babies saved from abortion

o 251 abortion workers quit this industry

o 145 abortion centers closed

40 Days for Life is a peaceful, highly focused, non-denominational initiative that focuses on 40 days of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigil at abortion facilities, and grassroots educational outreach. The 40-day time frame is drawn from examples throughout Biblical history.

The campaign featured a peaceful 40-day prayer vigil in the public right-of-way outside on the SW corner of 2nd and Main Street in Lander. While Lander does not have an abortion center, it is home to a pro-abortion organization that helps women and girls obtain abortions and it also has one of the state’s abortionists on staff as a provider at a local clinic.

All prayer vigil participants are asked to sign a statement of peace, pledging to conduct themselves in a Christ-like manner at all times.

“40 Days for Life has generated proven life-saving results since its beginning in 2004 in Bryan/College Station, Texas,” said Shawn Carney, president of 40 Days for Life. “During 26 previously coordinated campaigns, over 8000 communities have participated in this effort. More than 1,000,000 people – representing some 20,000 churches – have committed to pray and fast. And we know of over 23,700 preborn children whose lives were spared from abortion during these 40 Days for Life campaigns.”

The closing rally will be held in Lander at Centennial Park at 1 p.m. on November 11. Special guest speakers will include Sen. Tim Salazar, Wyoming State Senator for the 26th District, and Michael Barrow, President of Cowboys for Life. Fr. David Anderson, Wyoming Catholic College’s Byzantine Rite Chaplain, and Pastor Scott MacNaughton, Pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church, will be opening and closing the event in prayer. The public is invited to join the regular volunteers as they pray and listen to state pro-life leaders on how to move forward to defend life. Refreshments will be served, including chili, cornbread, and cupcakes.

For information about 40 Days for Life in Fremont County, visit www.40daysforlife.com/lander

For assistance or for more information, please contact Lisa Sheehan at [email protected] or 561-379-8052.

