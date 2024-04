3005 Colter Drive

Riverton

Start Date: 04/13/2024

End Date: 04/14/2024

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 03:00 pm

Tools, Recliner chair, dresser, desk, Pressure sprayer, 3-burner propane stove, sleeping bags and misc hunting/camping gear, lots of household items, bread machine, coffee makers, jewelry, vintage Avon pins and other antiques.

