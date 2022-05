(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) has selected 36 inductees for the Class of 2022 The WCHF State Board of Directors voted on the nominees from across the state during its annual meeting on May 1.

The Fremont County WCHF Class of 2022 includes Robert William Hamilton, Lander; Bob Bessey, Riverton; and Clyde Woolery, Kinnear.

The induction ceremony will be at the Little America in Cheyenne, September 23-24.