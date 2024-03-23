2nd Annual Shoshoni Shooters Showdown was wrestling fun for all ages

(Shoshoni, WY) – The 2nd Annual Shoshoni Shooters Showdown wrestling tournament, aka the JR Wrangler Wrestling tournament, took place in the main gym at Shoshoni schools last night, March 22, with close to a hundred in attendance cheering on the young wrestlers.

The round robin style tournament is a culmination of a two week after-school wrestling camp that all of the competitors attended.

“It is not only a wonderful opportunity for the little kids but an opportunity for older kids to learn how to coach and referee,” event organizer Kortni Cassity told County 10. “The camp was designed to grow the wrestling program and to show kids of all ages how fun wrestling can be.”

Over 90 kids from preschool to 12th grade participated in the camp, Cassity also shared, and over 50 children wrestled in the tournament, which had 108 matches.

Cassity also thanked the following people on the Shoshoni schools Facebook page following the tournament: “Tony Truempler, Andy Wempen, Roger Baker, Travis Lopez, Cody Martin, Emily Sullivan, JJ Pingetzer, Skylar Rambo, JJ Crichton, Student Council and Teresa Dewitt, and the custodial staff.”

The full results provided by event organizers are pictured below, as are some photos of all the wrestling fun!