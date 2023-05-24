2nd Annual Rendezvous Exhibition Powwow: “Something Extraordinary”

(Riverton, WY) Students, parents, teachers, and staff were invited and gathered for the 2nd Annual Rendezvous Exhibition Powwow held in the old track field at Rendezvous Elementary School last Friday.

“This year’s pow-wow was a huge success,” said Tianna Wagon, Title VI Indian Education, and JOM Cultural Resource Specialist. “We were extremely happy to see the number of participants and those who attended, showing support for students and staff. I’m happy that Rendezvous Elementary takes the initiative with hosting events that highlight our beautiful culture.” Kids and students ran out to join the dancers during an Intertribal dance at the Rendezvous School Exhibition Powwow last Friday. h/t Carol Harper

Accompanied by the Little Brave drum group, kids and students ran to the field and joined the dancers for intertribal dances. Emcee Lionel Bell said that he “has been to many powwows for many years, and I’ve seen many intertribal dances. This one is one of the best I’ve seen.”

Last year’s inaugural powwow was held in Tonkin Stadium at the old Riverton High School. The event “has grown into something extraordinary,” Wagon said. “Not just for the students, but for the staff as well. They get to see their peers and people from the community showcase their styles of dance.” Fancy Dancers. h/t Carol Harper

Staff and students also joined in towards the end with a Round Dance, which is also known as the Friendship Dance. “It was neat to see all students come out and join us as they admired the dance participants’ regalia up close,” Wagon said. “These events help bridge that gap that we have had over the years with those being unsure or just hesitant in general to participate or ask questions. But instead, by doing this, we welcome them all with open arms. They’re able to see the rich culture that powwows bring to the atmosphere with the beautiful singing and amazing footwork by the dancers.”

The powwow is sponsored by Rendezvous Elementary School and the FCSD #25 Title VI program. Wagon would like to extend her appreciation and thanks “to all students who participated, and those from the community that joined,” she said. “Deb Meredith and Rendezvous Elementary Admin Karly Ward, for always supporting our Title VI Indian Education and JOM programs…Little Brave drum group, Lionel Bell and Kiauna Shongutsie, Lindy Nielson, Matthew Gonzales…our custodial and groundskeeping staff, and all those who lent a helping hand from the planning meetings to the setup and clean up. Thank you all for making this event possible. It has grown every year since we started. We look forward to hosting this event again next year!” Jingle Dancers. h/t Carol Harper

For more photos, visit the Rendezvous Parents Facebook page.

