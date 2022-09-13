258 violations documented in the Lander Region in 2021

(Fremont County, WY) – Wyoming game wardens patrolled over half a million miles – 574,171 to be exact – in 2021, according to the annual Wyoming Game and Fish Department Law Enforcement Report.

The report details key statistics, operations and accomplishments of game wardens, wildlife investigators and other employees dedicated to protecting one of Wyoming’s greatest natural resources — wildlife.

The Lander Region has eight law enforcement officers, including six district game wardens, one regional game warden and one regional wildlife supervisor. District game wardens are stationed in Dubois, North Riverton, South Riverton, Lander, West Rawlins and East Rawlins.

The Lander Region is located in central Wyoming and game wardens patrol from the Red Desert north to the Owl Creek Mountains and from the Gas Hills west to the Wind River Range and southern Absaroka Mountains.

Lander Region law enforcement officers documented 258 violations within the region in 2021. Officers issued 65 citations, 161 warnings and investigated 32 cases in which a suspect was never developed or charged. The Lander Region focused efforts on issues ranging from illegal antler collection in Dubois to deer shot and left near Riverton and Crowheart.

The region also focused on watercraft and fishing enforcement on Boysen and Seminoe reservoirs as well as several other smaller bodies of water and high mountain lakes. Progress was made in these areas using task force operations and coordinating with the region’s wildlife investigator.