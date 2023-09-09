24-year-old Riverton man sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor

Shawn Lee Gardner, 24, of Riverton, was sentenced on September 1, 2023, to 34 months’ imprisonment for sexual abuse of a minor.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence, which includes five years of supervised release following Gardner’s prison term, and approximately $832 in restitution.

According to court documents, Gardner engaged in sex with a 12-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry J. Jacobsen prosecuted the case. Gardner was indicted by the federal grand jury in March and pled guilty in June 2023.

