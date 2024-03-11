2024 bear spray giveaway happening in Dubois, Lander

(Fremont County, WY) – In a partnership to raise awareness and promote safety, the Safari Club International Foundation, American Bear Foundation, Shoshone National Forest and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray and provide training to members of the public at no cost this month.

Canisters will be available at the following locations: Date Start time Location March 15 10 a.m. Dubois Town Park, 10 Bighorn Lane, Dubois March 16 10 a.m. Game and Fish Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Drive, Lander

Approximately 100 cans of bear spray will be given away on a first come, first served basis at each location.

In addition to the giveaway, participants will have the unique opportunity to practice using inert bear spray on “robo bear”, a remote-controlled mock charging bear that simulates a sudden encounter situation. Game and Fish and Forest Service biologists will also be available to discuss bear ecology and conservation, and promote ‘Bear Wise’ proactive behavior to reduce conflict potential. In addition, those that participate in the training with “robo bear” will be entered into a drawing for bear spray holsters made by Stone Glacier.

“These partnership events provide a great opportunity for people to practice and become proficient with bear spray and to promote safety as many folks prepare for the spring recreation and shed antler hunting season,” said Bear Wise Wyoming Coordinator Mark Aughton. “We hope this effort continues to raise awareness and remind those recreating in bear country to be prepared.”

For more information, please contact Mark Aughton at 307-527-7125.