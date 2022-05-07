2022 National Travel and Tourism Week celebrated in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – The WYRiverton Chamber and Chamber Ambassadors, in conjunction with the Wind River Visitors Council and County 10, held a Cinco De Mayo celebration on the top of Main Street for National Travel and Tourism Week.

DJs and music were provided by Jack FM, food and refreshments by The Private Chef, Daylight Donuts, and The Depot Restaurant. WRVC Executive Director Helen Wilson was present as Mayor Richard Gard read the “National Travel And Tourism Week Proclamation for 2022”, and the WYRiverton Chamber Ambassadors announced the recipients of the RHS Volunteer Scholarships. Mayor Richard Gard signed and read the National Travel and Tourism Week Proclamation.

The WYRiverton Chamber Ambassadors raised $935 for the Riverton Rendezvous Committee’s Cloud Kisser II balloon, which is in need of a new envelope replacement. There is an ongoing “Memorial Raffle” fundraising campaign at $100 per ticket for a “one-winner-takes all” raffle package that includes a Traeger Tailgater grill, 55-qt Maluna cooler, SHAW Custom Rifle 7mm Mag, Lucid Optics L5 4-16×44 Rifle Scope and a hot air balloon ride for two. Only 200 raffle tickets will be sold; the drawing will be held on July 16 at the Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Glow. For raffle tickets and more information, contact Pat Newlin at 307-851-6049 or email [email protected].

