2022 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge: Locker Cabinets

The 2022 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge final pitch night is set to take place on Thursday, May 12th at 5:30 pm in Room #100 of the Health and Sciences Center on the campus of Central Wyoming College in Riverton. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the event is open to the public.

There will be a reception to follow at the Brunton/County 10 building right next door, where the winners will be announced and refreshments will be provided.

County 10 is featuring each of the four finalists and next up is Eric Locker of Locker Cabinets, LLC. Below is more about this business.

Advertisement

“In the family farming business near Pavillion for many years, Eric decided to both diversify his business revenue and create a new company all at once. After much research into the world of custom crafted kitchen and bath cabinets, and a lack of quality local manufacturers, Eric purchased a CNC cutting machine and software to automate his cabinet making process. Locker Cabinets looks to fill a local need for quality cabinets and add quality jobs at the same time. This is a true homegrown entrepreneurial success story.”

IMPACT 307 is a statewide network of innovation-driven business incubators committed to growing and strengthening Wyoming’s entrepreneurial community by providing resources and support for founders to thrive.

IMPACT 307 would like to thank the following generous sponsors of the 2022 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge: Fremont County MOVE, LOR Foundation, Wind River Development Company, Wyoming Community Bank, Fagnant, Lewis & Brinda, P.C., Atlantic City FCU, Lander Chamber of Commerce, Maven Outdoor Equipment, Lander Economic Development Association, First Interstate Bank, the Wyoming Business Council, Central Wyoming College, and the University of Wyoming.