2 local organizations received Creative Aging Project Grants

The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce the recipients of the Creative Aging Project Grant. The grants have been awarded to Wyoming-based teaching artists and arts and cultural organizations in order to develop and implement multiple 8-week Creative Aging programs through August 2024. The programs are designed to provide arts education and social engagement opportunities for Wyoming’s older adults.

The following artists and arts/cultural organizations have been awarded a total of $125,000 to develop a total of 50, 8-week long Creative Aging programs: Barrie Lynn Bryant, Kirby; Bodylines Dance Theatre, Cheyenne; Campbell County Public Library, Gillette; Deborah Kassner, Laramie; Denica Shell, Buffalo; Desiree Brothe, Cheyenne; India Hayford, Casper; James Arbizu, Afton; Laramie Plains Civic Center, Laramie; Lincoln County Library, Kemmerer; Lynn Jones, Casper; Lynne Livingston Simpson, Cody; Maker Space 307, Riverton; Riverton Senior Citizen’s Center, Riverton; Sheridan Fulmer Public Library, Sheridan; Terry Kreuzer, Cheyenne; St. John’s Health Sage Living, Jackson; The Hub on Smith, Sheridan; WYO Theater, Sheridan; and Wyoming State Museum, Cheyenne.

The grantees are developing programs in a wide variety of artistic mediums, from dance to woodworking, from theater to gilding. The Wyoming Arts Council is awarding these grants largely through funding from the Wyoming Department of Health, Aging Division.

“The Wyoming Arts Council is grateful to the Wyoming Department of Health, Aging Division for providing funding that allows us to continue our work in the Creative Aging field,” said Arts Council Executive Director Rachel Clifton. “These artists and organizations are providing crucial arts learning programs across the state and we are thrilled to be able to provide these opportunities for Wyoming’s older adults.”

For more information, please contact Josh Chrysler at the Wyoming Arts Council at [email protected] or 307-256-2010.