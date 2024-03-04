2 injured in weekend shooting near Arapahoe Drive

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department has released additional details about an early morning shooting that took place near Arapahoe Drive.

At around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a home near Comanche and Arapahoe for a reported shooting that left two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One person was flown to a Wyoming hospital, and the second was transported to a local hospital. Both men were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverton Police at (307)856-4891.