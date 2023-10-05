More

    191.7 miles rode for Riverton Pathway improvements – Still time to donate!

    Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
    Riverton Rotarians Shannon Watts and Bethany Baldes recently rode in the Denver Century again! This year funds raised are going towards the Riverton Pathway improvements. Use the following link to support their ride and make a donation to positively impact our Riverton community. Donations will be accepted until October 31st.

    Watch the video of their ride by clicking the link below:

    https://youtu.be/-h5_r3NxnMM?si=m_ErQ1kLeVkxA9aZ

