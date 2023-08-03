You’re invited! Open House at the new location – Fremont County Pediatrics and Community Health

Community Health Center invites you to an Open House of the brand-new location for Fremont County Pediatrics and Community Health!

📅 Open House Dates: August 9th and 10th

⏰ Time: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

📍 Address: 8185 State Highway 789, Lander, WY 82520

📞 Phone: 307-332-2185

What to Expect at the Open House:

✅ Tour the New Building: Explore the brand-new location that’s ready to provide top-notch healthcare services to the community.

✅ Meet the Providers: Interact with experienced and dedicated healthcare providers who are committed to your family’s well-being.

✅ Snacks and Swag: Enjoy delicious snacks while you mingle and learn about the services offered. Don’t forget to grab some cool swag as a token of appreciation!

✅ Sports physicals are available during these extended hours, call to schedule an appointment.

Join us in celebrating this milestone and the future of healthcare in our community!

Get ready for the upcoming school year with sports physicals offered by the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming. Whether you’re a current patient or new to the center, this is your opportunity to ensure your child’s health and readiness for the sports season. No need to worry if you’re not an existing patient – everyone is welcome! Just remember, appointments are required, so make sure to secure your spot.

Special Extended Hours for Sports Physicals:

Riverton | Sports Physicals

August 7th and 8th

3 pm – 6 pm

1035 Rose Lane / (307) 463-7160

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Lander | Sports Physicals & Open House

August 9th and 10th

4 pm – 7 pm

8185 State Highway 789 / (307) 332-2185

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Sports physicals are vital for your child’s safety and well-being while participating in sports activities. Our experienced healthcare professionals will conduct thorough examinations to identify any potential concerns and provide guidance for a healthy and successful sports season.

Whether you’re an existing patient or new to our center, we welcome everyone to take advantage of this opportunity. Secure your appointment slot during these special extended hours or during regular hours to ensure your child’s health comes first.

For more information, appointments, and details, visit chccw.org or call 307-332-2185.

Let’s embrace a healthier and more active school year together!