Wyoming Supreme Court disbars Riverton attorney

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Supreme Court today issued an order of disbarment of Riverton attorney Collin C. Hopkins effective October 31, 2022, according to a news release from the Wyoming Supreme Court.

The order of disbarment followed the filing of formal disciplinary charges against Hopkins by the Office of Bar Counsel of the Wyoming State Bar.

The Bar charged Hopkins with neglecting two client matters, not communicating with the clients and committing acts of dishonesty with respect to both matters, per the release.

Hopkins did not dispute the allegations and failed to appear at a hearing to determine the appropriate sanction for his misconduct held before a hearing panel of the Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility.

The Court accepted and adopted the hearing panel’s findings and its recommendation that Hopkins be disbarred.

Hopkins was ordered to pay costs and administrative fees in the amount of $1,859.50 to the Wyoming State Bar on or before June 30, 2023.