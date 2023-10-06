Wyoming State Hospital leadership changing

An interim administrator is stepping in following the retirement of a longtime leader at the Wyoming State Hospital (WSH) in Evanston, a Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) healthcare facility.

Kristi Barker will lead the hospital’s staff on an interim basis as a search for a more permanent administrator continues. Barker has a master’s degree in health administration and has been with WSH for 19 years in various roles, most recently working as WSH business manager.

“I’m truly grateful for Kristi’s willingness to serve in this role until a successor to Paul Mullenax is selected and begins work. I’m confident we’ll see a smooth transition,” said Matt Petry, Behavioral Health Division senior administrator with WDH.

Paul Mullenax announced his intention to retire to WDH management earlier this year and has been the hospital’s administrator since 2020, in addition to serving in the role on an interim basis twice before. Mullenax worked at WSH for roughly 30 years, primarily as the hospital’s business manager.

Stefan Johansson, WDH director, said, “Paul is the embodiment of what it means to be a public servant. His leadership leaves the hospital in a strong position and I am truly grateful.”

“The Wyoming State Hospital is an amazing facility with a team devoted to serving some of Wyoming’s most vulnerable residents,” Johansson said. “The work is not always easy, but we have some talented and dedicated people in place.”

WSH, part of the WDH Behavioral Health Division, is Wyoming’s only state-operated psychiatric hospital and has been providing mental health services in Evanston for state residents since 1887.

