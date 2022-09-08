Wyoming missing persons list includes seven local teens who were last seen this summer

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Missing Persons page indicates seven Native American teenagers have gone missing this summer in Fremont County.

The most recent case was reported Aug. 24 – the day Leland Fightingbear, 16, was last seen on the Wind River Reservation.

Fightingbear is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 177 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair, braces, and a memorial tattoo on his left leg.

Anyone with information about Fightingbear is asked to contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 332-3112 or DCI at 777-7181.

Rhylee Lynn Brown, 15, was last seen in Riverton on Aug. 22.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and shoulder-length straight brown hair.

Anyone with information about Brown should contact DCI or the Riverton Police Department at 856-4891.

Shawn-Dean Shadowwolf Brown, 17, was reported missing Aug. 22, having last been seen on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes, brown hair, and one pierced ear.

Anyone with information about him should call the BIA or DCI.

Eagle Eyez Anthony Coulston, 15, was last seen on the Wind River Indian Reservation on Aug. 11.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Coulston should call the BIA or DCI.

Wyoma Ghostbear, 16, was last seen in Fremont County on Aug. 11.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 154 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hear.

Anyone with information about Ghostbear is asked to call the DCI or the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 332-5611.

Eternity Yellowfox, 14, was last seen in Fremont County on Aug. 2.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weigh 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Yellowfox should call DCI or the FCSO.

Daniel Kenneth Manzanares, 17, was last seen in Riverton on July 22.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Manzanares should call the RPD or DCI.